Below Deck Season 8 features beautiful vistas of Antigua and Barbuda

Yachting enthusiasts and residents of the twin island will have numerous opportunities to see Antigua and Barbuda’s stunning coastal scenery on screen this month, as the twin-island destination shines as the backdrop for the entire Season 8 of the popular American reality television show, ‘Below Deck’ on Bravo.

“Below Deck is known to be viewed across the globe by over 1 million persons per episode. The show chronicles the lives of the crew members who work and reside aboard a mega-yacht during charter season. The show’s Season 8 airing in November perfectly coincides with the start of Antigua and Barbuda’s yachting season,” the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) said in a release yesterday.

“With a November 2 premiere on the Bravo channel, episodes shown to date have put Antigua’s gorgeous south coast and the Jolly Harbour on display. Fans of the show have also been treated to sightings of English Harbour, the UNESCO World Heritage Site – Nelson’s Dockyard — popular restaurant Catherine’s Café as well as the Antigua Yacht Club. As the season unfolds, there will be a trip to Antigua’s sister island Barbuda, and the offshore island Green Island. News of Covid-19 also features as filming for the show was done in early 2020.”

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism, Charles Fernandez said, “Antigua and Barbuda has lots of space on land and water for social distancing. The destination is open, and we are inviting visitors out on the water to explore Antigua’s 95 miles of indented coastlines and Barbuda’s secluded harbours.”

Below Deck Season 8, set in Antigua airs Mondays at 9 pm. on Bravo TV.