Beloved member of the fishing community found dead on eve of 36th birthday

By Robert A Emmanuel

The Point community was left shell-shocked and heartbroken yesterday morning after news broke that Justin Brooks, better known as Shakimba Bachelor or ‘Itroll’, had been found dead at Point Wharf.

Brooks, who would have celebrated his 36th birthday today, was found in the water shortly after 9am. He was pulled out of the sea by members of the Antigua and Barbuda Coast Guard and pronounced dead at 10.20am.

Police announced that they were investigating the matter.

Brooks’ family was seen deeply distraught upon arriving on the scene shortly before midday.

His sister Cindy Looby later told Observer Brooks was her only brother.

“It’s still surreal but he’ll be greatly missed being the youngest of four siblings of our deceased mom Paulette Brooks,” she said.

“Passing a day before his 36th birthday is indeed sad. I pray his soul will rest in peace.”

Brooks was described by local residents as a nice young man who rarely got into trouble and was close to the fishing community in the area.

“He used to sleep on a boat and so on, do his sideline job and help fix fishpot and so on.

“He was a good young man, never used to get himself in trouble with nobody—people used to hire him to help clean their fish,” one worker told Observer.

For many in the community, the last time they saw Brooks was Friday, when he was eagerly awaiting his birthday celebrations.