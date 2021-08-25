Beloved baker is one of two men killed Monday night

By Theresa Goodwin

Family members of 45-year-old Radradatt Ramlakhan, one of two men who died from gunshot injuries Monday night, stood in bewilderment along with other residents yesterday as Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene in Gray’s Farm where the incident occurred.

According to police reports, the father-of-four, known to the community as “Satish”, received multiple shots to his upper body from what are said to be stray bullets that penetrated the wooden home he occupied with his wife of 28 years.



The other victim, 32-year-old Alexis Mussington of Cooks New Extension, was shot by an unknown assailant around 10pm on Monday.

Reports are that Mussington, who was on Bridge Road at the time, also sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Both men were taken to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre by the Emergency Medical Services and died less than 20 minutes apart while receiving treatment.

The mood on Bridge Road yesterday was sombre as Ramlakhan’s bewildered neighbours looked on while the police collected evidence left from the chaotic incident that had occurred hours earlier.

Radradatt Ramlakhan and his wife Mohanie

Radradatt Ramlakhan (Photos courtesy family)

Mohanie Ramalakhan, the wife of the deceased, and their children were surrounded by sympathetic friends and loved ones who came to offer their support.

The grieving wife said her husband, a baker by profession, was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Mohanie described her high school sweetheart as a very loving man who was dedicated to his family and did everything he could to cater to their needs.

Others described him as a quiet man who was loved by many.

The couple are originally from Guyana, but had made Antigua their home for many years.

Meanwhile, lawmen are appealing to anyone with information regarding this and any other criminal offences to contact the nearest police station or the Police Headquarters.

The police also reminded the public that a reward of $25,000 is still being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of those involved in serious criminal activities.