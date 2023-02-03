Belmont and ABAYA win in football association’s Second Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Belmont FC enjoyed the largest margin of victory in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division on Wednesday, beating Real Blizzard 3-0 when they met at the body’s Technical Centre.

Joshua Blenman was the hero of the day, scoring a hattrick with goals in minutes 25, 41 and 47. The triumph puts Belmont on 16 points from their nine showings and sixth in the standings. Real Blizzard are just one place down in the seventh slot with 13 points from eight showings.

There was victory as well for ABAYA who beat Blackburn Palace 2-1.

Anesto Joseph put ABAYA ahead in the 20th minute to see them into the interval with a one-nil advantage. Palace drew level nine minutes after the restart when Tariq Gomes converted from the penalty spot.

A 78th minute conversion from Shamar Carr who netted from the penalty spot, secured three points for ABAYA. ABAYA were however reduced to 10 men when Jamal Joseph was red carded in the 82nd minute.

The draw moves ABAYA to the number 11 position with seven points while Palace is 14th on the 15 team standings with three points.

In the other match, CPTSA Wings came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with Jennings United when they met in Johnston. Daryl Massicot put United ahead in minute 36 before Jaheem Robinson scored a point for Wings in minute 48.

Despite the draw, United remains atop the standings with 22 points due to a slightly better goal difference over Attacking Saints who also have 22 points.