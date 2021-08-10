Bellot crowned ‘king of speed walking’ following inaugural event

By Neto Baptiste

Omega Bellot of Team 5AM was crowned winner of the first Speed Walk Competition hosted by his group on Sunday.

Bellot clocked 1:29.15 (one hour, 29 minutes and 15 seconds) to capture the event with Anthony Dorsett of Team Lyland Excursion finishing second in a time of 1:29.35. Azeba James was third in 1:29.40 with McNeil Simon, Steven Bellot and Anacio Bellot finishing fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Patrick Spencer, one of the main organisers, said the event was a success despite early morning showers on Sunday casting doubt over its hosting.

Top three finishers in the Speed Walking Competition Omega Bellot (centre), Anthony Dorsett (left) and Azeba James (right) celebrate. (Photos courtesy organisers)

“For a first occasion, I think it came off pretty good. Persons are excited about it and we are going to have one or two shorter events to make it more interesting. I would just like to work along with the athletics association. We don’t want to form anything new so as long as they see it as something they can work with then they can handle the next one. We can give some advice and everything and already, persons associated with the speed walking who took part as teams, they are saying that November sounds like a good time to have the second one,” he said.

Spencer is hoping to have talks with the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA) on the way forward for the sport but promises there will be more events before the end of the year.

“The competitors and the various teams are all upbeat about the next event which is likely to be around Independence and after that, we plan to have about three events per year but we are going to have different types of events all in walking but the next event could be a very exciting one,” he said. Winners on Sunday were rewarded with monetary and other prizes. The walk, which started at Parham corner on Sir Sydney Walling Highway, ended at the Caribbean Cinemas parking lot on Frairs Hill Road.