Belize welcomes flights from Mexican airline

BELMOPAN, Belize, Aug 13, CMC – Belize Monday welcomed the announcement by Aeromexico, Mexico’s global airline, that it would begin a twice a week nonstop flight to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country starting in November.

The airline is the first major Mexican commercial company to offer such a service between November 17 to April 28 next year.

“Mexico is a fast growing market for Belize and therefore we welcome Aeromexico’s new flight as it will highly facilitate the movement of people between both neighbouring countries. Belize is a country of countless attributes. Its cultural and natural wealth is virtually unmatched.

“Its indigenous lineage and multiple ethnic groups, excellent cuisine and friendly people, and the many historical attractions, festivals and natural wonders all makes Belize a perfect destination, which Mexicans will surely enjoy,” said Mrs. Karen Bevans, the director of tourism at the Belize Tourism Board (BTB)

She said the BTB is also dedicated to developing and implementing tourism programs that will help strengthen and grow the Belizean tourism industry; promote good destination stewardship; and instil high quality standards for accommodations.

Aeromexico’s Chief Revenue Officer, Anko van der Werff, in annocuning the new service said, “at Aeromexico, we are very happy to celebrate this new route that has also become the airline’s 50th international destination, which will help us expand our global connectivity network.

“This achievement is another sign that we are working to offer better products to our customers, removing barriers between countries, regions, and people,” he added.

Aeromexico’s flight 67 will be on Saturdays and Sundays. It will depart Mexico at 8:30 am and will arrive at the Phillip S. W. Goldson International Airport at 10:30 am. It will depart Belize at 12:00 noon and arrive in Mexico two hours and 25 minutes later.

The airline has been serving the Central American market for more than 11 years and operates more than 600 scheduled passenger flights daily, with service to 43 destinations in Mexico and 49 international destinations.