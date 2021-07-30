Beach thief admits to taking cash and valuables from vehicle

By Latrishka Thomas

An Ottos man accused of stealing a number of items from cars parked at a popular beach located on the west coast of Antigua, has admitted to perpetrating one of the crimes.

Kenzie Parker is charged with larceny of two iPhones valued at almost $4,000, a wallet containing bank and ID cards, and $310 in cash that were covered with a towel in the back seat of a vehicle parked on Runaway Beach last year.

On the morning of August 8, the complainant and his son went to the beach, and parked and secured their vehicle before going for a swim. They returned about 20 minutes later to discover the aforementioned items missing, but there was said to be no damage to the vehicle.

They reported the matter to the police and on August 24 a warrant was executed at the defendant’s property and the items were reportedly recovered.

Parker appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday and pleaded guilty to the charge but the matter was adjourned until August 10.

The 31-year-old is also accused of committing another theft on August 20 at the same beach.

Two people reportedly went to Runaway Beach, parked their vehicle, changed into beachwear, and secured the vehicle before going into the water.

The defendant allegedly went to the beach and parked close to the waterfront some distance from where the beachgoers were parked, and kept them under surveillance.

It is believed that afterwards, he repositioned his vehicle close to the complainants’ jeep and used an object to break one of the windows.

He allegedly stole a wallet with government-issued IDs, $1,500 and three Nokia phones.

Minutes later, the complainants came back and discovered one of the jeep’s windows broken, the vehicle ransacked and the items missing.

Parker is yet to enter a plea for that matter.