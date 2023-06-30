Beach thefts land teen in prison for a year

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A 19-year-old has found himself on the wrong side of the law again, and he will be serving a one-year prison sentence as a result.

On June 17, Jhadel Cornelius broke into two cars parked at Runaway Beach, making off with some bags that he found inside.

The first incident occurred at around 2.30pm. The complainant went to the popular beach with his wife, parked his car and locked the doors before heading out to the shore.

Just over an hour later, the couple returned to find that the rear left passenger window was shattered and a $100 wallet and a $250 bag were gone.

The defendant struck another car on the same beach shortly after. He smashed the rear window and stole the owner’s bag which was valued at US$40.

The victims reported the matter to the police who received camera footage.

The video led police to identifying, arresting and charging Cornelius with two counts of malicious damage and two of larceny.

Both cars are said to have sustained more than $400 worth of damage.

Cornelius had come before the court just last year for similar offences.

He told Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday that he is “not getting no work”.

He was then sentenced to spend a year in prison for each offence, but the sentences will run concurrently.