‘Be the change you want to see’ – Antiguan retires from US Army after twenty-two years

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

A daughter of the sun, sea and sand, Master Sergeant Naldine Liberatore-Thomas has officially ended her life of military service after twenty-two years in the US Army.

Master Sergeant Liberatore-Thomas spoke with Observer media about her life in the army following her retirement this past November.

Raised in Liberta and educated at the All Saints Secondary School, Master Sergeant Liberatore-Thomas travelled to Florida in the United States to attend college, where she later entered the US army in October 2000.

She served an overseas tour of Kuwait and numerous Stateside assignments.

“I have always been a law-and-order type of person; I always wanted to be in the [Antigua and Barbuda] Defence Force, but I didn’t get the opportunity to join.

“I wanted to be part of something bigger and greater than myself, where I could form some type of influence and leave my mark,” she stated.

Master Sergeant Liberatore-Thomas served as the Operations Non-commissioned Officer, 842d Transportation Battalion, 597 Transportation Brigade, Fort Eutis Virginia.

She was also honoured with numerous awards, including Army Commendation Medal, 2D Award; and the Army Achievement Medal, 2d Award.

A message that she wants her junior military officers and Antiguans and Barbudans to take away from her life is that, “No matter how minute whatever you think you are doing, each day you are serving a higher purpose.”

She also spoke about the importance of being the change that one wants to see — a determination that she picked up from her mother.

“Whatever change you want to effect in life, you have to be the start of it, you can’t just sit on your hands and say that something is messed-up . . . my motto has always been ‘lead, don’t follow’,” she explained.

Master Sergeant Liberatore-Thomas has three sons, Kamoy, Khaleil and Kaden, whom she raised with her husband, Tamarr Thomas.

According to her husband, Master Sergeant Liberatore-Thomas is one of a rare number of females of Black or Afro-Caribbean ethnicity to retire from the army.

“Out of all the people that join the military, only seventeen percent actually do retire; of that seventeen percent only twenty percent are female, of which only two percent are of Afro-American or another [Non-Caucasian] ethnicity.

“This achievement is no small feat—with every single challenge that she has had, because there were numerous times while she was in the military that we thought she wasn’t going to retire . . . [she endured] and made it to twenty-two years,” he stated.