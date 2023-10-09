“Be Kind to Your Mind” School Tour by Chaneil Imhoff Commences at TOR Memorial School

- Advertisement -

Chaneil Imhoff, a dedicated advocate for mental health awareness, has officially launched the “Be Kind to Your Mind” School Tour, an engaging and educational initiative designed to empower children aged 8 to 12 with essential knowledge about mental health. The tour commenced on October 9th, 2023, at TOR Memorial School, Chaneil Imhoff’s alma mater, and will continue through October 13th, 2023.

In alignment with the World Mental Health Day (WMHD) theme for 2023, “Mental health is a universal human right,” this school tour aims to create a safe and inclusive space for children to explore and express their emotions while fostering understanding and compassion for mental well-being.

Chaneil Imhoff is passionate about mental health advocacy and recognizes the importance of starting conversations about mental health at a young age. Through the “Be Kind to Your Mind” School Tour, she intends to provide valuable insights and resources to young students, helping them develop emotional intelligence and resilience.

The school tour schedule is as follows:

October 9th: TOR Memorial School

October 10th: Parham Primary School

October 11th: Five Islands Primary School

October 12th: Pares Primary School

October 13th: Holy Trinity School



The highlight of the tour is the introduction of the “Be Kind to Your Mind” coloring and activity book, a delightful and interactive resource that encourages children to explore their feelings and emotions in a fun and engaging way. This resource is a valuable tool to initiate conversations about mental health, promote self-awareness, and enhance emotional well-being. The start of the tour also featured performances from Brandon Browne and Peetron.

Chaneil Imhoff expressed her excitement about the tour, stating, “I am thrilled to kick off the ‘Be Kind to Your Mind’ School Tour at TOR Memorial School, where my journey began. It’s crucial to equip our children with the knowledge and tools to understand and nurture their mental health. I believe this tour will inspire empathy and kindness, creating a positive impact on our young minds.”

Parents, teachers, and students are invited to join Chaneil Imhoff on this inspiring journey towards a more compassionate and mentally healthy future. For more information about the “Be Kind to Your Mind” School Tour, please visit @chaneilcimhoff on all Social Media Platforms.