Bay Street Man Convicted and Fined on Drug Charges

The Dickenson Bay Street man charged last year April for importing drugs into the country through the post office was fined $22,000 in the Court on Tuesday.

Andre Wilfred Simmons appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh to answer charges of Possession of 99 Ecstasy tablets and Possession of 244.5 grammes of Cannabis, Importation of ecstasy and Importation of Cannabis and being concerned in the supplying of both ecstasy and cannabis.

He was convicted and fined $15,000 on the charge of importation of ecstasy and $7,000 for importation of cannabis.

He was ordered to pay $5,000 forthwith and a monthly payment of $2,500 until the amount is fully paid. Failure to do so would result in his spending one year at Her Majesty’s Prison.

The other charges against him were withdrawn.

The Court heard that Simmons went to the post office to clear a package which comprised two speakers, sent from Canada.

When he was told by Customs officers that the package had to be inspected, Simmons hurriedly left the scene, claiming he needed to use the bathroom.

The speaker boxes were examined and the drugs were found concealed inside. He was later apprehended and charged.