Battle lines drawn in All Saints East and St Luke’s

Spread the love













Former Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) Senator Colin James said he has done the groundwork needed to secure the All Saints East and St Luke’s seat in the next general elections.

James lost the seat to United Progressive Party (UPP) candidate Jamale Pringle in the 2018 general elections.

He has officially declared his interest in representing the party for a second time and has already indicated such to the party’s hierarchy.

“There is quite a bit of work to be done, I’ve been doing some work since the 2018 general election and I will continue to work as hard as I can. I just look forward to the support of the people in the constituency. They have been the beneficiaries of the work that I’ve done and will continue to be the beneficiaries.” James said.

James is among a few members of the governing party who have expressed an interest in representing the constituency.

Over the weekend Prime Minister Gaston Browne revealed that polling and not primaries will be used to determine which candidates are selected to run on the party’s ticket in the next elections.

James said he has participated in polls in the past and will be working to ensure that he is selected.

The ABLP hopeful was also asked about his current relationship with the party.

Immediately after the 2018 election, it appeared from the public standpoint, that party members were not happy about his defeat.

“I don’t think the relationship had dipped; there might have been some perception in the public, based on some statements that there was a strain in the relationship, but there was never a strain between me and the hierarchy of the party. As a matter of fact, I think my standing in the party was entrenched coming out of the 2018 elections, notwithstanding the fact that I lost narrowly,” he explained.

In the meantime, parliamentary representatives for the All Saints East and St Luke’s Constituency, Jamale Pringle, says he is ready and prepared to face-off with, ABLP contenders who are eyeing the seat.

“There is quite a bit happening in All Saints East and St Luke’s since everyone wants to dethrone me but I must say that the people of the constituency are resolute, and I’m convinced that I will get another term to represent them. When you look at the way that they are treated because they have consistently supported the United Progressive Party, I think the government has been punishing them severely for not giving them the opportunity over the last 20 years,” Pringle stated.

Pringle explained that under his leadership, quite a number of projects have been completed in the area and the work continues.

He said that the work he has done is not about winning the election, but about bringing hope to his constituents and affording the young people in the various communities the same privileges he had growing up.

The UPP incumbent was also asked what sets him apart from any other candidate vying to represent the constituents.

He pointed to his genuine concern for the people of All Saints East and St Luke’s as opposed to what he called an opportunistic approach by some who only want to gain power and public office.