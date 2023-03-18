Bathlodge pair charged in connection with $40K cocaine and cannabis find

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The Bathlodge home of a man and woman was raided on Thursday and a large quantity of cannabis and cocaine was reportedly found.

Albert Baker and Kerion Friday are now facing six charges as a result of the seizure.

They appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday charged with possession of almost 500 grams of cannabis, possession with intent to transfer, being concerned with the supply of the marijuana, possession of 1,059 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to transfer the powdery substance, and being concerned with its supply.

The weed is worth over $4,000 while the cocaine is valued at just over $38,134.

Friday pleaded not guilty to all of the charges but her co-accused admitted to two of the offences -possessing the weed and the cocaine.

According to reports, the police also found two cell phones, two Western Union receipts, and two digital scales.

Baker is now behind bars on remand but Friday was granted bail by Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the sum of $40,000 with a $5,000 cash component. She was also ordered to surrender her travel documents, present two Antiguan sureties and report to the nearest police station three days a week.

The duo, who are represented by attorney Lawrence Daniels, will be standing trial for the alleged crimes on May 24.

Meanwhile, another drug seizure carried out at Deep Water Harbour on Thursday resulted in the seizure of 11.5 pounds of cannabis worth $92,000.

Eight vacuum-sealed packages were found within a barrel of food items.

That matter is still under investigation.