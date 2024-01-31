Basketball Association top brass readies for 2024 season, reveals body to start D League

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Over 20 teams could compete across two divisions when the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) jumpstarts its 2024 domestic programme on February 18.

President of the association Michael Freeland said a number of teams have already committed to competition in both divisions while the body will also host a development league for players under the age of 18 years.

“Right now, we have commitment from six teams in Division 1 and commitment from 10 teams in Division 2. Between now and the registration deadline we could possibly have seven teams in Division 1 and as much as 14 teams in Division 2. We are going to start a development league this year right after both divisions — if you want to call it a division 3, but it’s going to be a development league and that will only feature teams with under-18 players,” he said.

The association hosted a reformatted version of the competition last year after a number of teams across both divisions had indicated they would not take part due to varying reasons. This forced the association to host Division 2 ahead of the Division 1 competition with the two top teams from Division 2 in Spanish Heat and All Saints Slam moving automatically into Division 1 that same year.

Freeland said the competition will however revert to its old format.

“Quite a few of us had liked the format and we were willing to keep the format as is with having Division 2 playing and then Division 1 but after meeting with the officials and because of the length of time in terms of months, it was a little bit taxing on them in terms of having other obligations and so forth so we decided to revert to the old way of doing business so we will have the second division games being played Monday to Wednesday with maybe a feature game every now and again on a Saturday and the division one games on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays,” he said.

Flyers won the 2023 Playoffs title while Ovals Ojays captured the league title.