Basketball Association to host inaugural Kemba Walker Summer Camp

The Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) will host its first Kemba Walker Future Stars Summer Camp here at the JSC basketball complex from July 3-28.

The camp will target aspiring youth basketball players between the ages of 10-19 and carries a registration fee of $50. The inaugural camp will be accessible to all interested individuals and will provide a platform for skill development and growth.

Registration for the camp will commence on June 16, and the Basketball Association is encouraging young athletes throughout Antigua and Barbuda to seize this opportunity to learn from a distinguished figure in the sport.

Walker, a four-time All-Star, has deep Antiguan roots. Born to Kenya Walker, a former national basketball player from Barbuda, and Andrea Walker from St Croix, he has achieved remarkable success in his basketball career.

Notably, Walker was selected ninth overall by the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2011 NBA draft and earned accolades during his time at Rice High School and the University of Connecticut. Walker’s exceptional basketball journey includes leading the Connecticut Huskies to the 2011 NCAA championship as the team’s second-leading scorer. His outstanding performance earned him the prestigious Most Outstanding Player award, cementing his place among the nation’s top college athletes.

The Kemba Walker Future Stars Summer Camp intends to be a transformative experience for young basketball enthusiasts, providing them with invaluable skills and knowledge from one of the game’s most accomplished players.

The ABBA looks forward to a successful and impactful event that will further elevate the sport of basketball in Antigua and Barbuda.