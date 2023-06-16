Basketball Association names squad for FIBA Americup qualifiers

- Advertisement -

With just little over a week left before the commencement of the second round of the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Pre-Qualifiers, the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) has named its final squad to contest the tournament scheduled for June 19 – June 26 in Nicaragua.

A 30-man training squad was named back in April, in preparation for this competition, and after almost two months of sessions, a final team has been selected for the senior men’s team, the Bulldogs. They are:

Alexis Jackson, Jamine ‘Muff’ Charles, Jabari Williams, Remy Brewer, Adonis Humphreys, Cohen DeSouza, Selassie Braithwaite, T-Shawn Lewis, Kareem ‘Macky’ Edwards, Jaden Andrew, Kenya Achom and Xavier Spencer.

The alternates are Seth Joseph and Donte Trimingham.

George Hughes is the head coach, Bradbury Browne and Cedric ‘Supa’ David as assistant coaches, Natrecia Mussington as physiotherapist, Marlon ‘Buju’ Charles as equipment manager and Inga Francis as team manager. Carlena Knight will accompany the team as media personnel.

The qualification process to the FIBA AmeriCup focuses on providing each sub-zone the opportunity to compete in qualifying tournament windows.

Antigua and Barbuda alongside Barbados were named as the two teams to advance after the Caribbean Qualifiers were canceled, due to the unavailability of a host country. Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados were selected based on their current FIBA World Rankings presented by Nike, which revealed that they were the highest ranked within the region (Barbados ranked 19th, Antigua and Barbuda ranked 20th).

A draw was subsequently held on May 19 which placed Antigua and Barbuda in Group B versus Cuba, the USVI and host, Nicaragua. Barbados will play in Chile.

The Bulldogs will face Nicaragua in their first encounter on June 23. A day later (June 24) they will face Cuba and on June 25, the USVI. They will need to win two games to qualify for the next round.

The team is expected to travel on Sunday June 18.