Basketball Association Names Large CBC Training Squad Including 17 Overseas-based Players

By Neto Baptiste

A total of 17 overseas-based players have been included in a 33-member national training squad as the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association jumpstarts preparations for this year’s Caribbean Basketball Conference (CBC) Qualifiers starting in July. The qualifiers are for the 2027 World Cup.

The list includes Xavier Spencer (Carleton University, Canada), Kevin Samuel (Spain), Jamine Charles (Blinn College, USA), Jabari Williams (Alabama State, USA), Alexis Jackson (Tobarra CB, Spain), Andriquez Lewis (Canada), Ronde Davis (Monroe College, USA) and Eric Joseph Jr (Florida Atlantic University).

Alexis Jackson (left) who plies his trade in Spain is part of the 33-member squad. Jaden Andrew (right) has featured for Blinn College, USA.

Rounding off the overseas-based selections are Lopez Adams (Spain), Seth Joseph (United International College), Jevonte Valerie (Monroe College, USA), Preston Merrick (Hotchkiss School, USA), Shamoi Tonge (St. Raymond’s High School, USA), Tamraj Stuart (Green Forest High School, USA), Andrew Lewis (Canada), Jaden Andrew (Blinn College, USA) and Remy Brewer (Spain).

They are joined by noted national players in Adonis Humphreys (EZ Fit Flyers), Donte Trimingham (EZ Fit Flyers), Selassie Brathwaite (EZ Fit Flyers), Kwame Brathwaite (EZ Fit Flyers), Kareem Edwards (Northside Stingers), Cohen DeSouza (Northside Stingers) and Kenya Achom (EZ Fit Flyers).

A 12-member team will be selected from the training squad set to commence sessions this week at the JSC basketball complex.

A host for the tournament is not yet decided while teams are yet to be grouped.

The team will be coached by George Hughes.

Full Squad: Kenya Achom, Adonis Humphreys, ⁠Selassie Braithwaite, Kwame Brathwaite, ⁠Kareem Edwards, ⁠T-Shawn Lewis, Dalelonte Phillip, ⁠Cohen DeSouza, Steven Matthew, ⁠Javonte Daley, Devonte Carter, ⁠Craig Massiah Jr, ⁠Donte Trimingham, Sadiq Phillip, Darnell Azille, Orion Seraphine, Alexis Jackson, Kevin Samuel, Jamine Charles, ⁠Jabari Williams, Jaden Andrew, Xavier Spencer, ⁠Lopez Adams, Seth Joseph, Jevonte Valarie, ⁠Preston Merrick, Shamoi Tonge, ⁠Remy Brewer, Tamraj Stuart, Andrew Lewis, Andriquez Lewis, Ronde Davis and Eric Joseph Jr.

Coach, George Hughes. Cohen DeSouza of Northside Stingers is included in the 33-member training squad. Adonis Humphreys, who was adjudged MVP of the national league, is set to suit up for team Antigua.