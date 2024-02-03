Basketball Association making efforts to revive national female league

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA), Michael Freeland, said the body intends to piggyback on a number of existing female programmes including the schools’ basketball competition, as it seeks to revive the national female league this year.

Speaking recently on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Freeland said he is currently having talks with key stakeholders as they seek to collaborate on the initiative.

“Both speaking with the schools coordinator where that is concerned and also — you would know that Wings has an active programme and Pigeon [Oslyn Gregory] has an active programme where they actually coach females in the same schools league — so it’s a conversation between all entities that has a programme up and running to see how best we can facilitate. It wouldn’t make sense to go and start over if something is already happening and we just need to hold it together or just enhance it,” he said.

The basketball boss said that despite what could only be described as a lengthy layoff where it pertains to female basketball at the association level, players are still eager to get onto the court, but the body must first ensure that things are in place.

“So far, we have identified about four female teams that could compete and we’re looking to put that structure together. The challenge with that is, when it comes to females, the rules are slightly different [from] males and so you want to make sure that all of the checks and balances are in place before you even go down that road. The idea is that when we start the female league, that will be the genesis to the national female programme so we want to ensure the right coaches are handling the females. We have proper training and so forth so that when we kick off, there is no lag,” he said.

Reports are that the last national female league was contested in 2015. The basketball association has earmarked May for a possible start of the female league.