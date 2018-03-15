Baseball Home, Pending Tournament High On New President’s List

Newly-elected President of the Antigua and Barbuda Little League Baseball Association (ABLLBA), Jermaine Lewis said her top priorities include the erection of a full-size baseball facility and preparation of teams for two major tournaments this year.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Lewis revealed that the local association could get help from Major League Baseball (MLB) where the building of a facility is concerned.

“Right now I have a Major League representative in Boston, Mr. Alex Isaac, and he is actually helping us to get the foundation of having the stadium built and moving baseball as one of our main sports just like soccer or cricket and track and field here in Antigua,” she said.

The baseball fraternity was allocated lands in Potters last year to be used as a training venue for national teams.

Lewis, who replaced former president Adolfo Pena, said the body must now relook that initiative as additional lands would be need to construct a full-size playing surface.

“The seniors, they need a wider range to bat, which I believe is over 90 feet, to have that full effect of a stadium. There is an organisation that I know of in speaking to the former president, Adolfo Pena, by the name of baseball tomorrow, who wanted to help us build a stadium. All of these things need to be revisited, so once we allocate the land, it’s just to revisit our plans,” she said.

Meanwhile, the country is currently preparing for two competitions in which the new president believes they will have good performances.

“We’re preparing for La Romana in the Dominican Republic and that will be the major for the infants, and we’re preparing for Puerto Rico which would be the Latin Caribbean tournament which we hosted last year, so we’re preparing for those two tournaments,” Lewis said.

The national teams are being coached by former Major League Baseball player, Elbi Cabrera.