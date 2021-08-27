Bars and gyms hours away from closing amid latest Covid restrictions

Bars and gyms across the country are preparing to close to business once again with the latest restrictions, aimed at curbing coronavirus spread, due to come into effect tonight.

Restaurants will also be limited to takeout service only under the rule change set to remain in place for at least the next two weeks.

The national curfew is also being extended. For the next fortnight, residents must abide by a new 8pm to 5am curfew.

Church services along with weddings and funerals are also limited to 25 people. All other social gatherings are limited to 10.

With more than 20 people currently hospitalized amid a sharp increase in Covid cases, government is keen to avert further pressure on the country’s fragile health system.

But the re-tightening of rules is a blow to many businesses who have been struggling to stay afloat amid multiple closures over the last 18 months.

Numerous local restaurants have been quick to inform customers via social media of their takeout services and menus in an attempt to mitigate the financial fallout.

The new measures were announced on Wednesday night after the country recorded 58 new Covid cases taking the active count to 222.