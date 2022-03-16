Baron, Team Terminix dominate Cycling Federation’s criterium

2. Veteran Lindsay Duffy of Road Runners (right) claimed the top podium slot with a time of 1:10:11.86 and Zhanna Prikhodko, also of Road Runners, finished second 3. In the Cadets division, Tahje Browne (Wadadli Cycling Academy), Dejaun Francis and Curtis Soanes both of East Side Raiders were first, second and third in the 13-17 age category (Photos courtesy ABCF)

By Neto Baptiste

Kohath Baron of Team Terminix and three of his teammates dominated the Elite division of the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation (ABCF) Pan Am Base Criterium held on Sunday.

Baron registered a total time of 1:34:24.76 (one hour, 34 minutes and 24.76 seconds) to edge Terminix teammate Shawn Weathered who finished second in 1:34:24.97. Emmanuel Gayral, also of Terminix, grabbed a bronze place finish with a time of 1:34:25.22, while Conroy Thomas completed Team Terminix’s dominance in the top division with a fourth place finish. Thomas clocked 1:38:17.18.

Andre Simon of the Andre Simon Cycling Academy was fifth, while independent riders Randy Simon and Omari King failed to complete the 25-lap race.

Meanwhile, Delvin Peters dominated the Maters category to hand Team Terminix another top level finish in Sunday’s event. Peters clocked a total time of 1:24:53.12 to win the 20-lap competition.

Veteran Neil Lloyd of N & R Wheelers followed closely in the second slot with a time of 1:26:04.09 while Ken Jackson of Road Runners Cycling Club (1:26:04.22) and Vaughn Gomes (1:26:04.71) were third and fourth respectively.

Road Runners Cycling Club dominated the Sports Class with Newell Mack (1:01:39.15), Micah Gore (1:03:55.32), Tiziano Rosignoli (1:05:24.10) and Tacuma Davis (1:06:56.46) occupying the top four.

There was action in the female division as well with veteran Lindsay Duffy of Road Runners taking the top podium slot with a time of 1:10:11.86 and Zhanna Prikhodko, also of Road Runners, finishing second in a time of 1:24:67.54.

In the Cadets division, Tahje Browne (Wadadli Cycling Academy), Dejaun Francis and Curtis Soanes both of East Side Raiders were first, second and third in the 13-17 age category while Arusa Murray-Watkins (Wadadli Cycling Academy) and Antoine Simon (Andre Simon Cycling Academy) were first and second in the 11-13 category.