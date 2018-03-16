Barbudans will be brought to the mainland to vote

New Story

Plans are being finalised for constituents of Barbuda to vote in Antigua now that the court has ruled that the process will be conducted on the mainland.

The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) issued a press statement yesterday indicating that it is working with another organisation to get things done.

“NODS, in collaboration with the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC), is putting plans in place to ensure all registered voters in Barbuda get to Antigua to vote and that no one is disenfranchised,” the statement read.

It continued, “NODS is therefore seeking the co-operation of those registered voters on Barbuda to register at the Barbuda Council Office from [today] so that transportation arrangements can be streamlined.”

The disaster office said it has been in discussions with the Barbuda Ferry to assist with transportation while other contingency plans are also in place.

NODS said that electors from the constituency of Barbuda, who can be accommodated by friends and relatives, should provide that information upon registering.

