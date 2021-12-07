28 C
St John's
Tuesday, 07 December, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesBarbudan fishermen lost at sea found
The Big Stories

Barbudan fishermen lost at sea found

0
0

Two Barbudan fishermen have been found after they ventured out to sea and did not return home over the weekend.

Chief of Defense Staff, Colonel Telbert Benjamin says it was a difficult task for his team to attempt a search and rescue without knowing where to start.

However, another vessel joined the search and rescue operation on Sunday morning.

“The two persons that we were looking for were found. The names that I have here are a Mr. Glore and a Mr. Howell. They were both found yesterday morning after our vessel went out to do a search. This was in collaboration with another vessel captained by Mr. Joseph I believe the vessel’s name is M.V. Team,” Colonel Benjamin told Observer on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defense issued a warning encouraging sea craft operators to ensure that they have the necessary safety equipment while at sea.

He says this continues to be a major challenge for the Coast Guard, the Fisheries Department and the Department of Maritime Services.

Previous articleMan who allegedly stabbed Deputy Commissioner of Police remanded
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

12 + 16 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

His life and work lives on . . .

All fall down

Don Corleone, he of a high place

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!