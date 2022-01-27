Barbuda to benefit from increased development

Cabinet says the newest plans for River Dock on Barbuda will soon be undertaken following approvals.

International cargo vessels will be invited to discharge their containers directly on to Barbuda’s shores rather than discharging the freight in Antigua for onward shipment to Barbuda.

The Development Control Authority, the Ministry of the Environment, the Barbuda Council and other agencies will all be given the opportunity to examine the proposal and to provide their lawful input.

The cost of the dock is estimated at US$4.7 million dollars.

The dock will be required to meet international ISPS (International Shipping Port Standards) which will have to be verified.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Spokesperson Melford Nicholas indicated that work being done on Barbuda’s airport and runway is scheduled for completion by this summer.