Barbuda schools benefit from much needed donations

A collaborative effort between Scotiabank and the Rotary and Rotaract clubs saw the primary and secondary educational facilities in Barbuda benefitting from a donation of educational supplies.

Representatives from both entities presented the items to the Deputy Director of Education, Ezra Jonah Greene, during a recent ceremony at the Caribbean Water Treatment, a release said.

Greene thanked Scotiabank and the Rotary clubs for the timely, thoughtful and worthwhile contribution to further the development of education on the sister isle.

Due to the severe impact of Hurricane Irma on Barbuda in 2017, Scotiabank decided to donate US $50,000 to the cause, allocating US $30,250 worth of supplies to the schools and US $19,750 for the Hanna Thomas Hospital.

The bank then partnered with the Rotary clubs for the procurement of the items, and the supplies for the Hanna Thomas Hospital were presented in March this year.

According to the release, the supplies for Holy Trinity Primary School will go towards the breaking down the walls of illiteracy with reading intervention programme, preserving heritage by creating a future music programme, and nutrition for living, while the contribution to Sir McChesney George Secondary School will facilitate classroom development and teacher efficiency, office equipment, grounds upkeep and landscaping and purchasing a sound system.

Scotiabank and the Rotary clubs expressed their profound gratitude to the management and staff of Caribbean Water Treatment for their assistance in storing the items, transportation from the port and also the assistance provided in getting the items to Barbuda.