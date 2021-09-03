Barbuda records 1st Covid death

On Thursday Barbuda recorded its first Covid-19 related death.

According to the Ministry of Health, a 64 year old male tested positive for Covid-19 on August 26, 2021.

He was being monitored under the Supervision of the Medical Doctor Dr. Jeremy Deazel in Barbuda.

However, he passed away on September 2, 2021 at 4.25pm while on route to the port in Barbuda, where he was to be transported to Antigua for further medical care.

This death brings the total number of deaths recorded in Antigua and Barbuda to 46. This is also the second recorded covid-19 death today.

At 6.32 this morning a 60 year old man who tested positive for the virus passed away at Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment says it extends its deepest condolences to the family at this most difficult time.