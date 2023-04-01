Barbuda People’s Movement celebrates the victory of its 4 candidates in the Barbuda Council election on 29th March 2023.

- Advertisement -

The Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) on Wednesday successfully contested the Barbuda Council election which resulted in its 4 candidates being declared duly elected to fill the 4 vacant seats on the Barbuda Council.

Sharima Deazle-Myers, John Mussington, Devon Warner and Fitzroy Warner gained a total of 1683 votes (63.9%). This result represent a decisive defeat of the 4 candidates from the other party who obtained a total of 828 votes (31.4%) and the 2 independent candidates who managed to attract 125 votes (4.7%).

There were a total of 2636 votes cast and 15 rejected ballots.

Once again, the majority of the Barbudan electors have demonstrated their support for The BPM as the only political organisation that continues to represent the vision and best interests of the people of Barbuda here and in the diaspora.

The newly elected members of Council will join the other 7 members and all are expected to continue to work to safeguard the existence of the Barbuda Council and its enabling legislation: The Barbuda Local Government Act (1976).

The BPM candidates along with their campaign team and the Executive Committee of the party takes this opportunity to thank all the members and supporters who turned out to participate in the election. We would also like to thank all who contributed towards producing this victory.

This is a win for all Barbudans and it demonstrates that the people of Barbuda continue to resist the central government administration’s attempts to impose non-sustainable and environmentally destructive development policies on Barbuda. Barbudans will

continue to act in order to safeguard their grandchildren’s future.