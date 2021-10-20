Barbuda MP questions planning into students getting vaccinated

Member of Parliament for Barbuda Trevor Walker is questioning the government’s planning process into vaccination for students.

Walker does not believe that sufficient planning is in place following the announcement of a limited supply of Pfizer jabs in the country, since both vaccinated and unvaccinated students can attend face-to-face classes.

He believes students are being plauged by many other issues that need to be addressed outside of the vaccine policy.

The Barbuda MP also says this is not a political issue but one everyone needs to discuss and find solutions to move forward.