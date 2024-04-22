Barbuda declares, ‘it’s not for sale’

- Advertisement -

By Kenica Francis

[email protected]

Barbuda got a letter from Martin Camacho, the Solicitor General, about the Registered Land (Amendment) Act.

It states that the act includes Barbuda, and that Attorney General Sir Steadroy Benjamin has declared the whole island as an adjudication area.

This means they’ll have a land adjudication process as in Antigua.

A land adjudication process is a legal procedure that determines the ownership and boundaries of land.

It usually involves surveying, mapping, and resolving disputes over land rights. It helps establish clear titles and prevents land disputes.

It’s an important step to ensure clarity and consistency in land registration across both islands.

The letter further states that the adjudication process in Barbuda is likely to commence on or about May 15, 2024.

The Barbuda Council held an emergency community meeting, beginning a dialogue with its residents to formulate a formal response to the central government.

Afterwards, they issued a press release stating that The Council represents the people of Barbuda who are the owners of the land.

It further indicates The Land Adjudication Act, and other laws put in place by prime Minister Gaston Browne, do not supersede their Local Government Act.

They state that the unilateral registration and sale of their people’s land will not be tolerated.

The Barbuda Local Government Act gives The Council the responsibility to govern the island of Barbuda.

It ends by highlighting, a seemingly shared sentiment, that Barbuda is not for sale.

Jacklyn Frank, an appellant in the disputed airport case, raised some personal concerns.

She revealed, “May 15th, I think it’s the day before Barbuda’s local celebration of Caribana. Usually, there’s a bigger police presence in Barbuda. That date was deliberately chosen, we believe, to try and intimidate and ensure that there’s numbers of law enforcement or even the army on the island. So, the police can say there’s enough operatives on island to deal with anything that happens.”

“Barbudans have protested before, but right now we’re following the Council’s lead. That’s not to say other groups like the Barbuda Land Rights and Resources Committee might help the Council to organise a way to make the feelings of the people heard. That was very often the battle, the land and how the Antiguan government wanted to treat the people of Barbuda. Quite often, it wasn’t with any kind of respect,” she continued.

Cleo Mapps, a council member added, “The main thing going on between Antigua and Barbuda is the land. If you’re going to be greedy and don’t want to work along with what our rules are, it’s going to be a problem.”

“You wouldn’t want someone to come in your house and do what they want to do. The Antiguan government wants to come into our home and do what they feel like, and not come to the Council. That is always going to be a problem with Antigua and Barbuda,” she continued.

She also stated, “The representative Mr Walker, when he goes to do his Parliament work, he does it very well. But still, the Antigua government will just laugh. He would bring the facts, the points to the table but still getting nowhere.”

During a video currently in circulation, John Mussington, a member of the Barbuda Land Rights and Resources Committee, states, “We had a very fruitful meeting, and we are encouraged in who we are, and we rest on a foundation and a deep history with roots that penetrate and stretch across centuries, and that will not disappear because some deluded persons believe that they can convert our resources into real estate and make billions.”

“As Barbudans, we are culturally connected to our lands. You cannot separate us from who we are. You cannot separate us from our land and resources. We will be waiting to see exactly what happens come the middle of May. But before that happens, we certainly will be sending that message loud and clear to all Barbudans wherever you may reside in this world, to all of our friends, and supporters, and there are many, to all international agencies…” he continued.