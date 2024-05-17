Barbuda Cricket Facility Earmarked for Upgrade, Sports Minister Says

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Barbuda’s cricket facility is set to receive a facelift as the Ministry of Sports expands its plans for the sport to those living on the sister isle.

This was revealed by Minister of Sports, Daryll Matthew, who made the announcement during a recent sitting of Parliament.

“I can say, member for Barbuda [Trevor Walker] that in your absence, one of the things we discussed, and I don’t know if you agree, but the cricketing facility in Barbuda that’s next to the horse racing track is to be upgraded as well so that Barbudans can start to get right back into the cricket ecosystem, and perhaps challenge for places on the local and regional teams,” he said.

Matthew said talks were held with local cricket officials during a recent visit to Barbuda and that the consensus is that athletes living on the sister isle must have access to facilities that are just as good as those here in Antigua.

“It is a part of the recognition that Antigua and Barbuda, as a unitary state, it is important that any opportunities that Antiguans get, Barbudans also get and so it was an attempt to reach out, and we will find a way to connect because Barbuda produces some very good athletes. The point is, we are reaching out across the water to ensure that all of the opportunities we are putting in place for cricket in Antigua, Barbudans also have equal access and equal opportunity,” the minister said.

Antigua will host a total of seven matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup bowling off on June 1 with four of those matches coming in the group stages and three Super 8 matches held between June 9 and 23 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The North Sound venue will play host to Scotland and Oman on June 9 starting at 1:00 pm before hosting Australia and Namibia two days later on June 11.