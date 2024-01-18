Barbuda Council’s Utilities Committee Chair calls for more members

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

The Chairperson of the Barbuda Council’s Utilities Committee has called on his fellow councillors to ensure that the committee is fully staffed.

Fitzroy Warner, who was re-elected to head the body at the first meeting of the Barbuda Council for 2024, made the remarks in his re-election speech on Tuesday.

“It must be noted that this committee is relatively new, but I think the time has come now that it must be set up in the way it was designed to operate,” he said, referring to its current sparse membership.

“We do not have an office and my new Chair [Devon Warner] is listening and I am counting on him and all the other members to ensure that the Utilities Committee’s office is set up properly, just like any other committee of the Barbuda Council,” he implored.

Warner said he does not intend to be the chairman of a “ghost committee”, adding that if staffing needs are not met, then the committee serves little purpose.

Meanwhile, the Utilities Chair also hailed the commissioning of standalone solar panels at the island’s administrative building, hospital and the community centre in 2023.

He also encouraged the Barbudan public to engage with him on any issues they may have with regard to utilities.

Meanwhile, John Mussington, the Chairperson of the Council’s Agriculture, Lands and Coastal Protection Committee, is calling for “fundamental change” in agricultural practices.

“Right now, Barbuda is not getting the rain that it used to get; the rain don’t come when the old time people think it used to come … and when it do come, you get the flooding,” he said.

Mussington argued for both the Council and Barbuda generally to employ more climate-smart agriculture technology.

“It is not going to be something that is going to be short-term; it can only happen when we sit down, think about it, plan and put the resources in place to make it happen,” he said.

He added that the FAO has been supporting farmers in Antigua to obtain a sustainable water supply.

“Farmers were given solar-operated water pumps and storage in terms of farm operation—these are the things we need to focus on here in Barbuda,” he said.

Mussington also argued that the Council needs to provide more incentives to local farmers as part of the agricultural revamp, including better distribution of lands and provision of equipment.