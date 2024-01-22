Barbuda Councillors label government’s Luis Hill development ‘a red herring’

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

Two members of the Barbuda Council have declared that they are not buying the ruling administration’s response to questions regarding unaccounted recovery funds destined for the sister island.

During an interview on Observer’s Big Issues, both Fitzroy Warner and John Mussington deemed the government’s plan to set aside US $1 million (EC $2.7 million) from the Treasury to go towards the Luis Hill development a “black hole” and “red herring.”

John Mussington, in particular, questioned why Steve Morgan and his charitable foundation was required to deposit the funds into Global Bank of Commerce (GBC) instead of another bank on the island.

Mussington added that the Barbuda Council should have been a critical voice surrounding the discussions around Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.

“Why should we — given there is local government, a Barbuda Council and the Barbuda Council has several accounts in Antigua Commercial Bank — why should we depend on government unilaterally deciding what those funds are supposed to go towards?” he argued.

Last week, Prime Minister Gaston Browne told Observer media that the government had made arrangements to “transfer US$1 million to Global to assist with their liquidity, to settle the transfer from Morgan’s account to fund the Barbuda Luis Hill housing project” which was remitted and credited to government’s own account with GBC.

However, he claimed that Global Bank had informed the government that due to its corresponding bank being placed into receivership, it could not go through with the transfer of funds.

Several Barbudan Council members — including new Barbuda Chair Devon Warner — and Fitzroy Warner said that they will call for a Commission of Inquiry into the issue if satisfactory answers were not given by the government.

“To just jump up and say that you want to allocate these funds towards a Luis Hill development without finding out what are our immediate needs with regards to the recovery, the continuous recovery effort, it’s just a slap in the face of Barbuda again and it’s just a red herring.

“We shall follow this money and those other monies and make sure that the government give an account,” Warner stated yesterday.