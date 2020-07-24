Barbuda Council to file injunction against PLH construction

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

The longstanding dispute between the Barbuda Council and the Peace, Love and Happiness (PLH) development could turn into a judicial battle as the council has confirmed its intention to file an injunction against the group.

“Actually, over the last several weeks we have been working on an injunction but our attorney is unfortunately in England and he is looking to file electronically to whatever legal institution in Antigua and we are hoping that this will be done so the Barbuda people can get some closure in regards to what is happening,” Barbuda Council member Devon Warner told Observer yesterday.

The news of another pending litigation came after leader of Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM), Trevor Walker, and BPM member Mackenzie Frank announced they would take the fight over the ‘

“unconstitutional acquisition of lands” via the Paradise Found Act, to the twin island’s final appellate court, the London-based Privy Council.

The Barbuda Council and PLH have been at loggerheads over construction at Palmetto Point which, according to environmental officials, could potentially be devastating to the Codrington Lagoon, the habitat of the frigate bird, the national bird of Antigua and Barbuda.

The PLH has also been accused of not fulfilling its payment agreement with the council, however they have openly denied those allegations.

Following the latest fracas last week, during which another council member accused of obstructing PLH’s work at Palmetto Point was arrested, Prime Minister Gaston Browne offered to mediate a meeting with the two parties.

But, according to Warner, who is responsible for agriculture, lands and fisheries in Barbuda, even though the prime minister has not extended an official invitation, the council would be open to such discussions.

“If he had said that when he was making his delivery, I would have accepted it with some more authority. Up to this point we have not received an official invite from the Office of the Prime Minister to discuss but if the invite was to be made, the Barbuda Council will act in the best interest of the people of Barbuda and do what is necessary to ensure that whatever the situation is that it is worked out for the best interest of the people,” Warner stated during an interview on Observer AM yesterday.