Barbuda council official insists residents should not be evicted

Spread the love













Five Barbudan families who are to be evicted from refurbished shipping containers they are currently occupying, are still working to determine their next course of action.

In a letter dated August 26, the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS), issued the eviction notice to the residents, claiming they were not authorized to use the containers in the first place.

The Secretary of the Barbuda Council, Paul Nedd, told OBSERVER that to the best of his knowledge, the families, which also comprise young children are still in the temporary homes.

Nedd said the council previously appealed to the disaster agency to relocate the containers to an area other than thei current spot adjacent to the Community Centre.

“The Barbuda Council has asked to have the containers relocated. We have not asked to have anyone evicted. We want to relocate the containers so people can live in them comfortably but in a different location, but NODS is asking them to vacate the containers because NODS now wants to issue the containers to who I suspect to other occupants and users. The containers belong to NODS but there are people in those containers that they are going to put on the streets and that is our concern,” Nedd stated.

On Monday, NODS Director Philmore Mullin said the containers would be re-issued to other families that are in need.