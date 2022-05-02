Barbuda Caribana set for official launch this month

- Advertisement -

By Makeida Antonio

One of the biggest cultural events on the sister isle is set to make a return within weeks.

Chairperson of the Tourism and Culture Committee Calsey Beazer-Joseph confirmed that Caribana will be hosted this year by the Barbuda Council. The much-loved event was last held in 2019.

“The committee comprises of Barbudans who have put the plans together for Caribana this year. The committee is not only responsible for Caribana but we have gone a few steps ahead to take on the responsibility for managing any cultural activities that will take place throughout the year,” Beazer-Joseph told Observer media yesterday.

Although much effort is being made to ensure Caribana goes off with a bang, Beazer-Joseph noted that the event has been scaled down for 2022.

“It’s not Caribana in its entirety as you’re accustomed to, because as you know we’re accustomed to hosting the queen show, calypso competition, and this year we’ve just toned it down a bit due to the funds that may not be available and also due to timing because the committee did not get the amount of time that they desired,” she explained.

The committee has decided to host the Little Mr and Miss Barbuda pageant that will take place on June 3.

Caribana’s customary fishing tournament will be called the Johnny DeSouza Fishing Tournament and Beach Bash and will be held on June 4.

One of the main events, the horse race, will also be held and, according to Beazer-Joseph, it’s usually the biggest talk of the town. The Calypso Melting Pot will commence later that evening on June 5.

“We will move right into the J’ouvert in the morning and we’ve changed it up a bit this year, just a bit of a tester to see how it will flesh out for us.

“We are planning a food fair starting at 11.30am on June 6,” Beazer added.

Antiguans who are unable to find accommodation in Barbuda for the event are being assured that they will be able to come over on Whit Monday to enjoy J’ouvert and the food fair, before jumping back on the boat back home ready for work the next morning.

Caribana 2022 will be launched on May 14 and those who are unable to attend will be able to watch all the action on the Barbuda Channel.