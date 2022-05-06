Barber to stand trial in July for murder￼

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Murder accused Nathaniel Simons will stand trial on July 11 for allegedly murdering fellow Potters villager Phillip Lugg.

Simons denied having killed Lugg when he was arraigned in the High Court on July 30 last year.

As a result, a total of 19 witnesses are set to testify as to what they know about the June 7 2021 incident.

According to an eyewitness, Lugg’s lifeless body laid on a Potters roadside with blood oozing from his mouth and nose.

He also had visible stab wounds to various parts of his body.

And despite heart compressions performed by a technician from the Emergency Medical Services, Lugg died before ambulances arrived half an hour later.

Simons, a barber, was treated for injuries sustained in the apparent fight which allegedly resulted in the death of 28-year-old Lugg.

He was watched by police while in hospital and a day after being discharged, he was arrested and charged with fatally stabbing Lugg.

Simons made his first appearance in St John’s Magistrate’s Court days later and was remanded to prison where he has been held since.

The accused will stand trial before Justice Colin Williams.