Barbados records fourth Covid-19 related death

(Barbados Today) – A fourth person died from COVID-19 in Barbados last night.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the deceased is a 57-year-old diabetic female, who was infected by a known case who travelled abroad.

She presented to health services in critical condition and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. The patient passed away at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 9.

She is the first woman and youngest person to succumb to the viral illness, so far. The first three victims were all male, and ranged in age from 74 to 95.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Anton Best, this morning expressed sympathy on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, to the family and friends of the deceased.