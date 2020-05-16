Barbados: Police arrest 29 people in Bridgetown club raid during curfew hours

By Loop News Barbados

The owners of a Bridgetown club were arrested along with 27 other persons when police raided a night club during curfew hours last night.

The group of 29 persons will go before the magistrate at the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court this morning (May 16) for breaching the 8 pm to 5 am curfew. The group is also in breach of the no gathering COVID-19 Directive.

Police Public Relations Officer, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss said that the club is located at the corner of Roebuck Street and Crumpton Street in Bridgetown, St Michael.

Police at Central Police Station are currently in the process of charging and processing the 29 persons. Twenty-two men were arrested including the two owners of the club in which they were found, along with seven women.

This incident has happened three nights before Barbadians are to see a further relaxation of the COVID-19 response restrictions in keeping with Phase 3 of the government’s re-opening plan. The new looser restrictions are to go into effect May 18, 2020.