Barbados drops Antigua from its predetermined travel bubble

Barbados has dropped Antigua and Barbuda from its “predetermined travel bubble.”

Having recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 48 hours, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, in a statement on Monday (August 3), noted that only CARICOM nationals from St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, and Grenada would be allowed to enter Barbados without needing to do a COVID-19 PCR test prior to or on arrival to Barbados.

Just last month, Barbados’ travel bubble was much larger and included: Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Anguilla, Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Barthélemy, St Martin, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos.

(Buzz Caribbean / Barbados Nation)