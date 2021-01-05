Barbados confirms 37 new positive Covid-19 cases

3D illustration of Coronavirus, virus which causes SARS and MERS, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

Spread the love













(Barbados Today) – There were 37 new positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, out of the 1,436 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

They comprised both visitors and locals, and consisted of 11 men and 26 women. No one was released, so there are now 312 persons in isolation.

Barbados has recorded 643 confirmed cases – 272 females and 371 males. To date, 324 people have recovered from the viral illness.

The public health laboratory has completed 74,263 tests, since February last year.