Bar Association elects new Council

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A new team of attorneys has been elected to run the Antigua and Barbuda Bar Association (ABBA) for the term, 2022 to 2024.

Heading that team is Cherissa Roberts-Thomas of C Roberts Thomas & Associates.

The ABBA head who has been practicing as an attorney for just over 20 years, told Observer that the association’s plans “would be to continue to build upon what we have started and to focus on continuing legal education for our members, and our public outreach and education to the public through Bar Talk and other similar programmes”.

“I will be working with members of Council to establish and implement the plans for our two-year term,” she added.

Roberts-Thomas was elected on March 31, 2022, along with Kathleen Bennett who is the newly- elected Vice President.

Also, for the first time, Loy Weste will be serving as the Council’s treasurer.

Additionally, there are seven ordinary members, including three new persons — Andrea Smithen-Henry, Rushaine Cunningham and Michelle G Sterling.

Returning, are Luann M De Costa, Leslie-Ann Brissett-George, Jarid Hewlett and Marian Hesse- Merchant.

The immediate past president, Lenworth Johnson, remains a part of the group.

Some of the core responsibilities of the ABBA are “to maintain and improve the standards of the professional conduct of attorneys-at-law in Antigua and Barbuda, represent and protect the interest of the legal profession, and protect and assist the public in all matters relating to law” – a mandate which the executive vowed to work towards achieving.

Meanwhile, the new ABBA leadership said that it will be electing a secretary at its first meeting.