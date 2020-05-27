Bar and gym owners urged to register for inspection before June 1 reopening

Owners and operators of bars and gyms are being advised not to wait until the last minute to register with the Central Board of Health (CBH) to schedule an inspection of their premises.

Small business owners, who fall into this category, will be allowed to reopen from June 1, once they are able to meet a set of guidelines recommended by the Ministry of Health and CBH.

Three days before the businesses have been cleared to reopen, Chief Health Inspector Sharon Martin said only a few business owners have registered with CBH.

In order to meet the requirement for reopening, bar owners need to install hand washing stations for staff and patrons, change layout and seating arrangements in public areas to main the six feet social distancing protocol, place signs and markers at exits and entrances, and washing areas must be visible for customers.

Pertaining to gyms, ministry officials are encouraging the gym members to maintain hand hygiene before entering facilities, and limit workouts to one hour.

Gym owners have also been asked to space out their equipment, disinfect every two hours, post signage about procedures, and avoid training in groups, among other measures.

Meantime, Martin said the recent developments with the Covid-19 pandemic have placed a strain on the manpower at CBH.