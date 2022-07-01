Baptist Academy Principal ‘overwhelmed’ with school’s performance for Grade 6 exams

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Principal of the Baptist Academy of Antigua Reverend Dr Hensworth Jonas has shared his delight over his school’s impressive performance in the 2022 Grade 6 National Assessment.

The Radio Range-based private school claimed 24 spots out of the top 100 performing students in the country.

The results – which came out on Friday – also saw the school’s Elyssa Athill named the top student after amassing 387 points out of a possible 400.

Celine Rodriguez of Divine Academy of Excellence was second with 382, and Demari Barthley of Grace Christian Academy was third with 381.

Barthley is the top boy for this year’s exams.

Old Road Primary’s Kezia Thomas was the top student from the government-run schools, and Greenbay Primary’s Marvin Indarjeet was the top performing male.

While Baptist Academy amassed the most top 100 passes, St John’s Lutheran had the second highest with eight while the top government school was Old Road Primary with five.

Speaking with Observer moments after the release of the results, Jonas said he was blown away by his school’s achievements.

“I am overwhelmed and stunned at the performance of the school. In the middle of a global pandemic, when test scores across the region plummeted, Baptist Academy has the most students in the top 100.

“Twenty-four of our students from a class of 30 are in the top 100 in the nation,” he said.

“The top student is Elyssa Athill who has had an amazing performance with 387 points out of 400. Every year our students do well. I have to give kudos to grade six teacher Miss Nadine Smith who has been the anchor of the programme,” Jonas said.

“Elyssa Athill is extraordinary in every possible way,” he continued. “She is a confident, eloquent, hard working, sensitive girl who has amazed us. Her mother Selma Belle has been such a supportive parent throughout her entire tenure at Baptist Academy,” he added.

Belle indeed was over the moon when the news broke that her daughter was the top student in Antigua and Barbuda.

She told Observer it had been a long road but that Elyssa had remained dedicated to the task at hand.

“I am overwhelmed with joy and pride. I understand as a child it takes a certain degree of maturity to stick to it, and at times the work may seem a bit overwhelming, but I am so pleased that I was able to be there for her, along with the support of family and friends, to see her through to this point,” Belle said.

She also thanked the school.

Elyssa was not immediately available for interview but has committed to one imminently.