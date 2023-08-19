Bankers association to launch ‘Fight Fraud’ campaign, Member banks remain committed to educate stakeholders on best practices in the digital banking environment

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda and Montserrat Bankers Association will be leading an educational campaign geared at increasing the awareness among consumers about the steps they can take to protect themselves against incidents of digital fraud and cybercrime.

According to a release from the association, the campaign, dubbed “Fight Fraud”, is an awareness campaign that will arm members of the public with the steps they can personally take to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of cyber-attacks. .

“The Antigua, Barbuda and Montserrat Bankers Association is committed to protecting and educating our customers about cyber-crime and different types of fraud as we continue to roll out digital banking options to consumers. Digital Banking is a convenient and efficient way to conduct business and transactions, and we will empower our customers through education and awareness to do this safely,” explained the President of the Bankers Association, Ladesa James-Williams.

President of the Bankers Association, Ladesa James-Williams (file photo)

The Fight Fraudcampaign will roll out across the media in Antigua and Barbuda on the 21st August 2023, and will provide simple yet effective measures to adopt when doing business online.

It will help increase the vigilance of customers, and to note the ‘red flags’ that commonly show up when they are targeted by online fraudsters. They will also be advised about the routine steps they can take on a daily basis to avoid being a victim.

“Our members have made considerable investments in implementing the necessary technology and security systems as digital transactions increase. This campaign will educate and empower our customers so they can also play their part. We are making it our duty to help.” James-Williams noted.

The Bankers Association is encouraging members of the public to make use of the information and share with their family and friends. Fight Fraud content can be found on all local media channels and social media channels for member institutions.