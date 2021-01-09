Bank observes ‘Feast of the Three Kings’ with Fiennes Institute

Spread the love













The Antigua Commercial Bank (ACB) celebrated the end of the festive season with the Fiennes Institute on January 6t, the day commemorated as The Feast of the Three Kings or the Epiphany, which marks the end of festivities associated with Christmas and the New Year.

According to an ACB release, the residents and staff of Fiennes were treated to a “delicious and nutritious feast” that was prepared by the Sugar Apple Deli Catering Service, and sponsored by the bank.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, the ACB Management Team was forced to break from tradition, and could not attend and serve the lunch. However, Acting General Manager, Peter Ashe and Marketing and Communications Manager, Marita Laurent were present to hand over the catering to the Fiennes Administrative Team, and say a few words on behalf of the Board and Employees of ACB, the release said.

“It is a long-standing commitment of Antigua Commercial Bank to serve you a healthy and delicious festive meal every season. We hope you enjoy, and that next year the ACB Team can return to the tradition of directly serving you,” Ashe said during the presentation.

“However, as we do each year, we are proud to make an additional contribution to improve the quality of life and the well-being of the Fiennes community, both for residents and employees. On consultation with the administrative team, it was identified that there was a need to revamp the kitchen equipment. As a result, ACB will be outfitting your kitchen with new utensils, cooking equipment and service tools, which are in critical need for the kitchen staff to execute the logistics of catering and serving the residents. It is our pleasure to rise to the occasion and assist you,” he added

The Director of Fiennes, Walton Edwards, Matron, Clarissa Christopher and Deputy Matron, Cynthia Byers all welcomed the bank’s executives and expressed their gratitude for the long-standing support for the elderly in the community, as well as the continuous support of the logistical needs of the institute’s staff.