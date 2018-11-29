Bangladesh loses Imrul for crucial Windies second Test

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC) – Bangladesh have made a forced change to their squad for the second Test against West Indies starting on Friday (11:30 p.m. Thursday, Eastern Caribbean time), after openerImrul Kayes was ruled out with injury. In the 13-man squad announced Tuesday, allrounder Ariful Haque, was the only new face from the side which trounced West Indies by 64 runs in the opening Test at Chittagong last weekend. However, Shadman Islam, a 23-year-old left-hander who was already in the squad, is likely to step in for his Test debut and partner the inexperienced Soumya Sarkar at the top of the order.

“Imrul Kayes is having pain on his shoulder and that is the reason we opted to rest him,’’ said chief selector Minhajul Abedin. “We are looking forward to see how Shadman responds to the international cricket. He has been scoring runs quite consistently in the domestic tournament and was the highest scorer in NCL. We are quite hopeful about him.” Bangladesh have already lost their most experienced opener, Tamim Iqbal, for the series after he picked up a side strain and was ruled out of the first Test.

The hosts are eyeing their first-ever series victory over West Indies on home soil in the contest set for the Shere Bangla National Stadium. In six previous Tests here, Bangladesh had lost five of six, with the other one drawn. The last time Bangladesh beat West Indies in a Test series was nine years ago in the Caribbean when a players strike robbed the hosts of their first choice squad.