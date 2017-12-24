Bandits wreak havoc hours before Christmas celebrations

Thieves have been keeping the police busy and terrifying residents, committing a series of robberies all across the island.

The latest incident took place this morning (Sunday), around 4:05 on Federation Road in Gray’s Farm.

Two people were allegedly robbed of their vehicle and other valuables by two masked, gunmen.

The police say a female was robbed of a gold necklace while gunmen stuck a gun in her boyfriend’s mouth and took away their vehicle.

The two robbers were reportedly wearing camouflage suits. One of them was about 5 feet 4 inches tall, medium built and dark in complexion. While the other was about 6 feet 1 inch tall, slimly built and brown in complexion.

The police are asking residents to look out for the silver Honda Stream wagon with the licence plate A50132.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-3914.

Meanwhile, masked gunmen robbed two businesses early this (Sunday) morning, and took off with an undisclosed sum of money.

In the first incident, which occurred around 1 o’clock Sunday morning, the Casanova Fast Food branch at Jabberwok was robbed by masked men.

The three robbers stormed into the business place and held up the people inside at gunpoint. They forced them to hand over money before escaping.

The owner, who did not want to be named, said no one was physically harmed in the attack. Just four months ago the business was targeted by a gunman who went looking for cash.

In another incident at about 6:30 Sunday morning, the police say gunmen held up and robbed the operators of a Chinese Supermarket on Factory Road. A police source said the perpetrators were all dressed in dark clothing and they wore masks.

And in yet another robbery, a Cedar Valley businesswoman was robbed at knifepoint at her mini-mart early Saturday afternoon. The police are looking for the man who carried out the attack.

The description of the robber is a bit vague, but it is all the police have at this time.

He is about five feet, nine inches tall, dark in complexion and he was dressed in a grey hat, a pair of grey jeans and a white T-Shirt.

The businesswoman, Althea Oscar, was at the Cedar Valley Mini-Mart located at Cedar Valley Gardens, when the robber walked in shortly before 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

He asked for an item and when she turned to reach for it, he snuck up behind her and stole the money he found in the cash register.

Oscar turned around and caught the robber who then threatened to hurt her with the knife he had in his hands.

He then ran off in a southern direction into some bushes on the opposite side of the road.