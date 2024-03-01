Ballers dismantle Da Project in Division 2 basketball

- Advertisement -

Pointville Ballers were 70-55 winners over Da Project in Division 2 of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition when they met in the lone game contested at the JSC basketball complex on Wednesday night.

After both teams scored 12 points at the end of the first quarter, Pointville Ballers dominated the second quarter 27-13 before Da Project rebounded to take the third quarter 20-11. It was however meant to be Pointville Ballers’ night as they outshot their opponents 20-10 in the fourth and final quarter.

Dequion Charles dominated for the victors with a game-high 28 points, while he also grabbed 10 rebounds. He had assistance from Trey Beazer who dropped 16 points on 7 of 12 shooting, and Kyle Alexander who picked up 12 points also in the winning effort.

For Da Project, veteran Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew led with 24 points and 14 rebounds while Tyler Jacobs sank 13 points and picked up eight rebounds.