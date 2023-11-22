Bail granted to teens found with modified flare gun

- Advertisement -

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 17, are now on bail following their arrest this week on serious charges related to the possession of a modified flare gun and a round of 9mm ammunition.

The incident unfolded on November 14 as the team was boarding the bus to depart from the Clare Hall Secondary School playing field. Sources indicate that the team was leaving a school’s football game when the 17-year-old allegedly discharged the firearm through the bus window, reportedly targeting another student. Consequently, he faces additional charges for discharging a firearm in a public space.

According to law enforcement officials, several students were taken into police custody and questioned on that day.

Subsequent investigations led to the formal charging of the teens, who appeared before the Child Justice Board yesterday.

Reports suggest that they were granted bail during the court proceedings.

This incident has rekindled concerns among law enforcement and the public regarding the escalating issue of youth violence and crime.