Bail for police beating accused

The man accused of beating a police officer on Monday, was granted $60,000 bail when he made his first court appearance this morning.

Stanley Purcell is charged with using threatening language, disorderly conduct, malicious damage, battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

In granting bail, Magistrate Conliffe Clarke ordered Purcell to pay $6,000 in order to secure his release.

The accused was also told to report to the All Saints Police Station, four times a week.

His lawyer, Warren Cassell requested that the charges not be put to him today, so he will return to court on July 19 to enter a plea.

In the meantime, Police Prosecutor, Corporal Avil Jacobs has to disclose in 14 days, all the statements and evidence he has, as ordered by Magistrate Clarke.