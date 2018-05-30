Bail for police beating accused

May 30, 2018 Observer The Big Stories No comments

The man accused of beating a police officer on Monday, was granted $60,000 bail when he made his first court appearance this morning.

Stanley Purcell is charged with using threatening language, disorderly conduct, malicious damage, battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

In granting bail, Magistrate Conliffe Clarke ordered Purcell to pay $6,000 in order to secure his release.

The accused was also told to report to the All Saints Police Station, four times a week.

His lawyer, Warren Cassell requested that the charges not be put to him today, so he will return to court on July 19 to enter a plea.

In the meantime, Police Prosecutor, Corporal Avil Jacobs has to disclose in 14 days, all the statements and evidence he has, as ordered by Magistrate Clarke.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.